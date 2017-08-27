Lunch at Noah

~ saltofportugal

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

We had a perfect lunch at Noah, a scenic restaurant in the Santa Cruz beach, with very dear old friends. Our table was so close to the sea that it looked like the waves were taking part in our conversation.

The food was simple, grilled sardines and peixe galo (dory) fillets with tomato and pepper rice. A rosé called Pinta Negra produced nearby by Adega Mãe paired perfectly with the fish.

Time flew while we enjoyed the delicious meal, the eternal beauty of the sea and the precious gift of friendship.

Noah Surf House is on Avenida do Atlantico, A dos Cunhados,  tel 261 932 355. Click here for their web site.

 

9 thoughts on “Lunch at Noah

  2. This photography is perfect, the light blue sky marries perfectly the emerald sea, and puts forward the mingling colours of this restaurant. Looks good to eat by this beautiful scenery.

