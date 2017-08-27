We had a perfect lunch at Noah, a scenic restaurant in the Santa Cruz beach, with very dear old friends. Our table was so close to the sea that it looked like the waves were taking part in our conversation.
The food was simple, grilled sardines and peixe galo (dory) fillets with tomato and pepper rice. A rosé called Pinta Negra produced nearby by Adega Mãe paired perfectly with the fish.
Time flew while we enjoyed the delicious meal, the eternal beauty of the sea and the precious gift of friendship.
Noah Surf House is on Avenida do Atlantico, A dos Cunhados, tel 261 932 355. Click here for their web site.
9 thoughts on “Lunch at Noah”
Reblogged this on O LADO ESCURO DA LUA.
This photography is perfect, the light blue sky marries perfectly the emerald sea, and puts forward the mingling colours of this restaurant. Looks good to eat by this beautiful scenery.
Thank you so much. Noah is a very beautiful place.
I read this in the UK as the rain lashes the windows.
Thank the Lord I’m flying back to PT next weekend.
Have a great vacation in Portugal!
Truly a wonderful place – went there after your initial posting and thoroughly enjoyed both the food and the view!
We are so glad you enjoy it!
Reblogged this on Under Construction ….
Sounds wonderful! Hope to be back in Portugal for a holiday next year.🙏