We love spending time in Portugal, a country where even December has days when the sky is painted cerulean blue and the breeze offers a warm embrace.
We wish you a joyful New Year and we hope you’ll find a path that brings you to our sunny corner of the world!
3 thoughts on “A path to joy”
Wishing you a wonderful 2018 too. Speaking of cerulean blue skies and warmth in December though- I truly hope the terrible drought that was threatening the livelihood of many Portuguese in November is over??
Thanks for your concern, there has been some rainy days between the sunny days.