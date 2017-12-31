A path to joy

~ saltofportugal

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

We love spending time in Portugal, a country where even December has days when the sky is painted cerulean blue and the breeze offers a warm embrace.

We wish you a joyful New Year and we hope you’ll find a path that brings you to our sunny corner of the world!

3 thoughts on “A path to joy

  1. Wishing you a wonderful 2018 too. Speaking of cerulean blue skies and warmth in December though- I truly hope the terrible drought that was threatening the livelihood of many Portuguese in November is over??

